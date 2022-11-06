Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €131.64 ($131.64) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.33 and a 200-day moving average of €125.00. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($76.34).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

