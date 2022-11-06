Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.63 and its 200 day moving average is €76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a one year high of €100.42 ($100.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

