Berenberg Bank Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Befesa Price Performance

BFSA opened at €36.28 ($36.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. Befesa has a twelve month low of €29.04 ($29.04) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($73.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

