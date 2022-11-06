AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) price objective on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €25.92 ($25.92) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($27.69). The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average is €23.50.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

