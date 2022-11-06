JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.10 ($12.10) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €15.75 ($15.75) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.40) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of DEC stock opened at €14.75 ($14.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.60. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($36.90).

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

