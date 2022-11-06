Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.74 on Friday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lyft by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lyft by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

