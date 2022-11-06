Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

