Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,887,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

