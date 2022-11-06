SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 169.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

