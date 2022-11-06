Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
NYSE:FOUR opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
