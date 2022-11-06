Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

