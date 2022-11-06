Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.08 on Friday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.