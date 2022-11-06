Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Rover Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.