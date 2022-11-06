Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rover Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
