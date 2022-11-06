Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 guidance at $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.41-1.48 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $784.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

