Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 227,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,833.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

