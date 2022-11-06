SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.45 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,825,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,808 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $32,628.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $559,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 72.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

