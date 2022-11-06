Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -27.24% -26.08% Global Cord Blood 40.29% 10.63% 6.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($6.15) -0.64 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 1.85 $79.04 million $0.64 4.67

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Cord Blood, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Lisata Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

