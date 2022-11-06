Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

