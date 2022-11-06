Critical Review: Nortech Systems (NSYS) versus Its Competitors

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -182.14% -18.52% -4.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nortech Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 80 251 454 4 2.48

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Nortech Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.26 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Nortech Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

