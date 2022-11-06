Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $85.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

