Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $85.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.