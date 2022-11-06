Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Nikola Trading Up 0.7 %
NKLA opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.
Insider Transactions at Nikola
In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,451. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nikola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
