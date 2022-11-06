Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NKLA opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,451. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nikola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

