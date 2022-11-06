Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $36.63

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NOVA opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.