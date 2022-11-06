Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 729

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.50 ($7.44).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.06) to GBX 499 ($5.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($11.56) to GBX 510 ($5.90) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($56,243.50). In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.79), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,334.72). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($56,243.50).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 440.60 ($5.09) on Thursday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.30). The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 497.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

