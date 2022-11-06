Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$96.36

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.36.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.
Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.5 %
Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$70.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.82. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
