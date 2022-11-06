Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Price Target at $7.07

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UP opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $386.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $425.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

