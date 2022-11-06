Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price at $36.57

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

