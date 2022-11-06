Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,980.00

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,980.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($32.37) to GBX 2,680 ($30.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of STRNY opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

