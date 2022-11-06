Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $4.39

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Down 6.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $455.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

