Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 626

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.24).

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.46) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($6.94) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 520.80 ($6.02) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,720.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

