Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 48.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Flywire by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 350,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

