Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $66.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 121,336 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

