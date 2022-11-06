Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.