B. Riley Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $12.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.74% and a net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.