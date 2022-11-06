Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Shares of ECL stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.