Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

