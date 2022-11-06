Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Issued By B. Riley

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVE. Northland Securities lowered Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $8.96 on Friday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Identiv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Identiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

