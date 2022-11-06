B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Livent in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 8.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 26.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Livent by 41.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

