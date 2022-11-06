Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered by Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.