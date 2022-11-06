Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered by Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of LGIH opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

