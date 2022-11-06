Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $20,265,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.