Research Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

