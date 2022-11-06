Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $71.05 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $297.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

