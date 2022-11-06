Brokers Offer Predictions for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$49.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

