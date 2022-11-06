Tutor Perini Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TPC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

