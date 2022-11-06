National Bank Financial Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNP. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.25.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

5N Plus Company Profile

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.76 million and a P/E ratio of -42.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.