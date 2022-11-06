Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Decreased by Analyst

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

