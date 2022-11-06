FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $58.85 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,217 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,088. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.