Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

