Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.