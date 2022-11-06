Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

HRMY stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,466,054.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,217 shares of company stock worth $31,598,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

