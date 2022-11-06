FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $207.48 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $285.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

