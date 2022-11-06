KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.04.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.